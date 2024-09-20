John E. Johnson II named 2024 'Le Royan of the Year' by Botts-Fiorito Post #576

Press Release:

Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, Le Roy, would like to announce with great pride and pleasure John E Johnson II as its selection for the 2024 “Le Royan of the Year Award”.

The “Le Royan of the Year” is to recognize people who demonstrate the following qualifications and attributes:

The man, woman, or child who exemplifies the true spirit of Americanism, its ideals, and love of the flag and country, regardless of race, creed, or color.

Good citizenship – by carrying out these principles, often beyond that expected of him or her.

Service to community – signified by excellence in life of purpose and accomplishment.

John, a dedicated lifelong resident of Le Roy, has shared 39 years of marriage with Wendy and raised two children, Jennifer (Scott) Pellett and Craig (Lindsey) Johnson, and is proud grandfather to Ellison and Josie Pellett.

As a Le Roy Jr. Sr High School alumnus, John has demonstrated unwavering commitment to LeRoy United Methodist Church, serving as Church Council President and past Trustee, and currently assisting in the church's pursuit of National Registry Status.

He is currently in his second term on the Le Roy Town Board and has assumed leadership roles in numerous community organizations, includes acting as Commissioner Le Roy Fire District, Le Roy Fire Police, Excelsior Hook and Ladder Company, Le Roy Volunteer Ambulance, Le Roy Moose Family Center, Oatka Fish and Game, Son of the American Legion, and Northwoods Sportsmans Club.

To honor John, the 55th annual Le Royan of the Year Award Dinner will be held on October 19. Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m., at the American Legion at 53 West Main St Le Roy. A limited number of tickets will be available starting on September 20 at the American Legion Tuesday - Saturday from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., or by calling Joan Fernaays 585-721-7801. Cost is $35 per ticket (check or cash).