John Kennedy Intermediate School recognized as one of New York's top elementary schools

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District is proud to announce that John Kennedy Intermediate School has earned recognition as one of U.S. News and World Report's "Best Elementary Schools" for 2025.

John Kennedy Intermediate School ranked in the top 40% of elementary schools in New York State. The ranking is based on student performance in mathematics and reading on state assessment tests, with additional consideration given to achievement in the context of socioeconomic demographics.

"This prestigious recognition from U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the extraordinary work happening every day at John Kennedy Intermediate School," said Superintendent Jason Smith. "Our students, teachers, staff, and families work together to create an outstanding learning environment, and this honor reflects their collective dedication to educational excellence. We are incredibly proud of the John Kennedy community."

"Our hardworking students and dedicated staff make John Kennedy Intermediate School a truly special place," said Principal Paul Kesler. "Every day, I witness the determination of our students and the unwavering commitment of our teachers and support staff to create an engaging, supportive learning environment. We look forward to celebrating this extraordinary achievement with our entire school community and sharing our continued success story with everyone who has helped make this recognition possible."

According to U.S. News and World Report, schools were ranked based on their students' proficiencies in mathematics and reading, as measured by state assessment tests. Half of the ranking formula was based on the results themselves, while the other half considered these results in the context of socioeconomic demographics. The rankings included more than 47,000 public elementary schools nationwide.