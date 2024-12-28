Join the Blizzard of Reading program at Richmond Library January 6 to March 1

Press Release:

Join the Richmond Memorial Library for a Blizzard of Reading winter reading program from January 6 through March 1! The basics? Read books, stay cozy, and have a chance to win prizes!

Teens 13-17 and adults 18 and up are invited to take part in A Blizzard of Reading. Participants can earn up to 6 grand prize entries!

Read four books (or three books and one magazine) (4 entries)

Attend a library program (one entry)

Play the “Who Said It?” game around the library by matching the quote to the book/ author. (one entry)

Grand prizes: One teen and one adult will each win a $50 gift card to Author’s Note bookstore in Medina. All participants will receive a small prize beginning February 21. Participants must have a valid library card from a NIOGA library to be eligible to win grand prizes.

Registration begins online or at the library on Monday, January 6, at 9 a.m. Visit batavialibrary.org for more info.

A Blizzard of Reading is sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.