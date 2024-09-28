Join the fun at the 21st annual family game night October 4

Press Release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau will be hosting its 21st annual Family Game Night! The event will take place on Friday, October 4 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Batavia City Centre, Batavia (Please use the entrance of City Hall).

The night will consist of interactive booths with activities, games and prizes for families and youth serving organizations. This event is free and includes pizza and a beverage. Each family will take home one brand new board game after they visit the booths so they can start their own family game night!

Just for attending you will be entered into a raffle to win one of several prizes from businesses all around Genesee County. Adults must be accompanied by a child to receive the board game.

Please call the Youth Bureau for more information at 344-3960. The Genesee County Youth Bureau would also like to thank Alabama Hotel, Batavia Kiwanis, and Batavia’s Original Pizzeria for sponsoring the event & the Batavia City Centre for hosting the event.