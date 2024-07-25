Join the fun at The Hive Collective's family festival August 17

Press Release:

The Hive Collective Inc. is hosting its second annual Family Fun Festival located at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center at 44 Lake Street in Le Roy. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event boasts carnival-style games, food trucks, live music, superheroes and princesses from the Justice League of WNY, face painting, basket raffles, and more.

Admission is free with game tickets for purchase. Each game ticket has 10 spots. Every time a game is played, a volunteer will hole punch the card, and once filled, the card can be redeemed for prizes. The hive hopes to meet a donation goal of $500.

“All proceeds from this event go toward our ability to run the program and provide a fun and safe environment for homeschooling families. Some of these things include building rental costs, supplies, insurance, etc.” says Vice President Sydney Harvey.

The hive is a 501c3 homeschool organization based in Le Roy that was formed in 2023 to provide community, enrichment, and fun to the local homeschooling families. We are a membership association that hosts a weekly cooperative program, field trips, fundraising events, mom’s nights, park playdates, and much more.