Join the fun for the 5th annual Rotary Club Trick or Trot run on October 26

Press Release:

The 5th Annual Rotary Club of Batavia Trick or Trot fun run and walk will be held on Saturday, October 26.

Over 100 runners and walkers are expected to participate, according to Co-Chairman and Batavia Rotarian Jamie Mott. The event will begin and end at the Dewitt Park Recreation Area on Cedar St., in Batavia.

Runners can begin to assemble in the Upper Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. and walk the course beforehand if they wish.

“In keeping with the season, the route will travel through Batavia’s St. Joseph’s and Elmwood Cemeteries,” Mott said. “The course is 5km or 3.1 mi.”

The Rotary Club Trick or Trot was founded by Rotarian Douglas Forsyth as a family oriented fun event for persons of all ages. Forsyth encouraged participants to dress in Halloween costumes and not to be surprised by “spirits” that may jump into your path.

Registration for Trick or Trot is $25. Runners can sign-up on-line or the day of the event. Registration includes pizza after the race and water along the route. Swag bags will be given out as supplies last.

The Trick or Trot is one of many fundraising events held by the Batavia Rotary Club throughout the year. The local club supports dozens of Batavia area non-profit organizations, many involved with activities for young people. This year Batavia Rotary awarded over $20,000 in Community Grants.

The club is also sponsoring a collection of household items to benefit Eagle Star Housing in Pembroke providing safe and comfortable housing for veterans. Donations can be made at the race or dropped off at Lawley Insurance at 20 Jefferson Ave. in Batavia.

Items needed by Eagle Star include: