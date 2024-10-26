Junction Road closure announced for bridge repairs in Pavilion as of Monday

Press Release:

The Genesee County Department of Public Works announces the temporary closure of Junction Road between Hartwell Road and Covell Road in the Town of Pavilion, effective Monday, October 28. This closure is necessary for critical repairs to a steel deck bridge in the area.

The bridge repair is expected to take approximately four weeks. During this time, a section of the bridge will be removed, and no traffic will be able to cross the bridge. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and plan accordingly.