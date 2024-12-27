Justice for Children Advocacy Center awarded grant from the Rotary Club of Batavia

Press Release:

The Justice for Children Advocacy Center (JFCAC) has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Batavia.

The Justice for Children Advocacy Center serves children that have been victims of sexual or physical abuse or witness to violence. The mission of the JFCAC is to seek to reduce the incidence of child sexual and physical abuse, to minimize trauma to alleged victims, and to promote healing for victims and their families by collaborating with a variety of professionals to provide services at a single, child-friendly location.

The JFCAC works closely with law enforcement and Child Protective Services to provide on-site forensic interviews for children, mental health therapy, medical examinations, and victim advocacy. Victim advocates will work with the child and family throughout the life of a court case and beyond.

Many children testify in grand jury and criminal court proceedings and are brave enough to give Victim Impact Statements at the sentencing proceedings of their perpetrators. The JFCAC will utilize this grant to purchase “Pocket Hug” tokens for children to hold in their hand or pocket while in court.

This Pocket Hug will serve as a reminder of their bravery and strength, and of the support they have behind them.

The coin is inscribed with the following, “You are Strong, you are Awesome, you are Loved, you are Not Alone, you are Tough, you are Brave, you are a Fighter.”

Facing a court room, a jury, defense attorneys, and their perpetrators is a terrifying experience for child victims and one that requires an immense amount of strength. The children may or may not have adequate family support, and the JFCAC strives to help these children feel as supported as possible.

Advocates and parents cannot always be present while a child is testifying or facing court, but these pocket hugs will remind the children that we are right there with them. This will assist the children in cultivating a sense of courage and strength while facing their perpetrators. The JFCAC and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Rotary Club of Batavia for its generosity.

“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Batavia for their work in the community and for this incredible gift. We’re excited to begin distributing the Pocket Hugs and are proud to be among such wonderful community partners as the Rotary Club,” stated JFCAC Program Coordinator Trisha Reynolds.