Justice for Children Advocacy Center raises awareness with pinwheel garden for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Press Release:

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Each day, the Justice for Children Advocacy Center welcomes children and families who have endured the trauma of sexual and/or physical abuse, providing them with critical services and working to minimize the hurt for each child and family. However, we cannot do this work alone and look to you to help us spread awareness to encourage prevention.

The pinwheel is a national symbol of a happy and carefree childhood. They are whimsical and fun just like a childhood should be! The Justice for Children Advocacy Center is planting a pinwheel garden on behalf of all the children and families in our community! These pinwheels are a visual reminder of the number of children and families we have served at our center in the past year.

This community event is a great way to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month and remind everyone that we all can help make great childhoods happen.

You can get involved during Child Abuse Prevention Month and learn about the ways the Justice for Children Advocacy Center is helping families and children in our community through prevention education and free services that help children heal and thrive. Contact us to learn how you can get involved--plant your own pinwheel garden, attend other Advocacy Center events/activities, and wear blue to show your support on April 9.

The Justice for Children Advocacy Center continues to be dedicated to ending child abuse through prevention, intervention, and education. The center offers a safe environment and a child-friendly process for abused children and their families, supported by a committed multidisciplinary team specializing in the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse victims.

For more information, contact Trisha Reynolds at the Justice for Children Advocacy Center at 585-344-8576 or “like” us on Facebook.

#PinwheelsforPrevention #ChildAbusePreventionMonth2025 #WearBlueDay2025#OneTooManyNY #StopChildAbuse-BETHEONE

NY State Child Abuse Hotline 1-800-342-3720