Katy Stone Memorial Blood Drive in Le Roy on Oct. 20

Press release:

Katy Stone -Annual Memorial Blood Drive

LeRoy American Legion, 53 West Main St., LeRoy

Thursday, October 20, 202212:00 PM - 07:00 PM

Please remember Mrs. Stone by contributing at the annual Red Cross blood drive in her memory. A lifetime LeRoyan who was devoted to her community, Katy attended St. Peter’s School and then LeRoy Central Schools. She then worked for many years as a deputy clerk/treasurer for the Village of LeRoy. She served on many advisory boards which included LeRoy Little League, LeRoy youth football, CYFL football, American Red Cross, Genesee County United Way, Triad, and Marshall Fund. She also served in various capacities with the Botts Forito American Legion Post 1956, Girls State, Genesee County American Legion Auxiliary, Genesee County Red Cross, LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home, Office of the Aging, LeRoy-Stafford Senior Citizens and volunteered many hours at the V.A. Hospital in Batavia. She was selected as LeRoyan of the Year in 1975, Genesee County Woman of the Year in 1984 and received the St. Jerome Health and Humanitarian Award in 1993.