Kayak tours of DeWitt Lake available in July

Press Release

Batavia, NY – Seize the day with a guided kayak tour of DeWitt Lake! Join us Saturdays July 9th and 16th to explore the lake by water and discover a new world. Each day has 2 sessions. Session 1 takes place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Session 2 takes place from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Meet at the boat launch at DeWitt Recreation Area. No experience needed, a beginner kayaking lesson is provided! Kayak rentals with life vests are provided or you may bring your own. Rentals are available for ages 12 and up, no tandems for rent.

Guided tour fee is $15/person without rental or $25/person with kayak rental per session. Pre-registration is required, call 585-344-1122!

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or

contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.