Ken Barrett Collision Center in Batavia donates refurbished vehicle to Oakfield mom

Recently, a deserving Oakfield, recipient experienced a life-changing event -- the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their family.

This was thanks to the Ken Barrett Collision Center and car donor GEICO, along with the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at Ken Barrett Collision Center in Batavia.

The deserving recipient was selected by Community Action of Orleans & Genesee County. The recipient received a 2015 Chevy Trax.

A hard-working single parent to a 7-year-old, She works 36 hours a week to support her child and herself, while receiving no government support, including child support or housing.

For the recipient, the gift of a vehicle was not an easy task. She didn’t have a driver license and had to accomplish many tasks, including taking her five-hour course, getting in practice time with friends’ vehicles, and ultimately signing up for and passing a road test.

The recipient has goals of continuing her education and becoming a surgical technician in a hospital or surgical center.

With a vehicle, her life and the life of her son are sure to change for the better. The possibility of continuing education and getting a job outside of Oakfield is a huge step for her.

About National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides

This is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

Since the inception of the program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 2,600 vehicles valued at more than $36 million. Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides® presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.