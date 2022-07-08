Local Matters

July 8, 2022 - 3:28pm

Kent Ewell thanks O'Lacy's customers for 25 years of support and friendship

posted by Press Release in O'Lacy's Irish Pub, batavia, business, news.

kentandkelly-8664.jpg

Statement from Kent Ewell:

After over 25 years I am saying “goodbye” to O’Lacy’s Irish Pub. It has been a wonderful ride thanks to the many gracious and repeat customers throughout the years. I have developed many friendships over these 25 years and will cherish each and every one of them. Please remember the good times you have had at O’Lacy’s and be sure to look forward to many more happy times under new ownership. O’Lacy’s was & is a blessing for Batavia and will be for years to come. 

Photo: File photo of Kent Ewell and Kelly Bermingham. Photo by Jim Burns.

