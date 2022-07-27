KISS This! returns to Jam at the Ridge on Friday

Press release:

Kiss This! returns to the Jam At The Ridge stage in Le Roy on Friday at 4:00 PM.

If you love KISS, you'll love this show! The Look. The Feel. The Sound. They bring it all.

We're gonna Rock and Roll All Night!

Tickets are available at:

$10 pre-sale tickets available at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/kiss-this-wny-a-tribute-to-kiss-tickets-106678

$15 cash at the door

Kids 17 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult

Easy parking right at the GATE (skip the North Road Parking and come right to the gate).



Special Guests performers: Bad Luck Band and JUDAH