July 27, 2022 - 12:25am

KISS This! returns to Jam at the Ridge on Friday

Press release:

Kiss This! returns to the Jam At The Ridge stage in Le Roy on Friday at 4:00 PM.

If you love KISS, you'll love this show!  The Look.  The Feel.  The Sound.  They bring it all.

We're gonna Rock and Roll All Night!

Tickets are available at:

Kids 17 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult

Easy parking right at the GATE (skip the North Road Parking and come right to the gate).

Special Guests performers: Bad Luck Band and JUDAH

