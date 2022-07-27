July 27, 2022 - 12:25am
KISS This! returns to Jam at the Ridge on Friday
Kiss This! returns to the Jam At The Ridge stage in Le Roy on Friday at 4:00 PM.
If you love KISS, you'll love this show! The Look. The Feel. The Sound. They bring it all.
We're gonna Rock and Roll All Night!
Tickets are available at:
- $10 pre-sale tickets available at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/kiss-this-wny-a-tribute-to-kiss-tickets-106678
- $15 cash at the door
Kids 17 and under are FREE with a ticketed adult
Easy parking right at the GATE (skip the North Road Parking and come right to the gate).
Special Guests performers: Bad Luck Band and JUDAH
