Kiwanis Club to host 15th Annual Car Cruise in Pembroke

Press release:

The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Corfu Darien is proud to invite the public to its 15th Annual Car Cruise and Fall Festival on Sept. 18, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The family-friendly event takes place rain or shine at the Pembroke Town Park, Route 77 just south of Pembroke High School.

Last year, Genesee County’s premier car show attracted over 300 cars, 65 vendors, food trucks, music and raffles. Family activities include a Kids' Car Cruise for those 8 and under, face painting, a bounce house, Big Red’s Magic Show and free train rides. Crossroads House will have a Basket Raffle. There will be the Red Cross Blood Drive. The Pembroke Community Band will be performing.

Car registration is $20 with all the proceeds benefiting kids’ projects in our community.

For more information and for car registration and a vendor application please see our website at www.pcdkiwanis.com.