Kristin Loftus appointed principal of Byron-Bergen Elementary School

Press release:

The Byron-Bergen Central School District is pleased to announce that the Board of Education approved the nomination of Kristin Loftus as Elementary School Principal at the November 17th meeting. Loftus will fill the position left by Interim Principal Carol Stehm effective January 3, 2023.

“Kristin Loftus is an outstanding educator who is the best fit to lead Byron-Bergen Elementary School,” said Superintendent Pat McGee. “Her collaborative approach, along with her emphasis on putting our students and staff first, were key factors in her being hired for this important role. Our team is excited to welcome her to the District."

Loftus comes to Byron-Bergen from the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts where she began as a Math Specialist/Coach in 2018 and worked her way up to Building Principal. Prior to the Renaissance Academy, she served as an Elementary School Classroom Teacher for more than a decade in the Warsaw Central School District.

“I am extremely excited to join a small-town school with a supportive and close-knit community,” said Loftus. “After spending the past 15 years in elementary education, I am thrilled to continue my leadership career at the Byron-Bergen Elementary School. I can’t wait to work with all the amazing staff and students that I’ve heard so much about!”

Loftus holds a master’s degree in Reading and Literacy and a Bachelor of Science in Childhood and Special Education from SUNY Geneseo. She received and Educational Leadership Certificate from the University of Rochester and the National Principals Academy Fellowship from Relay Graduate School of Education.