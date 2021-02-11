La Rosa Villas in Le Roy offers on-site support services for older adults -- and good times, too

Submitted photos and press release:

From movie nights to crafts, it’s been a fun-filled start to 2021 at La Rosa Villas in Le Roy!

Situated on the site of the former Lapp Lumber Mill on Mill Street across from Oatka Creek in Genesee County, DePaul’s La Rosa Villas feature 60 units for individuals 55 years old and above.

The community includes six studio, 48 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments.

Thirty of the units have on-site supportive services, which promote stability, health and independent living for persons with histories of unstable housing.

There are 20 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act compliant) and three Hearing and Visually Accessible (HVA) units in the building. For more information about La Rosa Villas, click here.

Pictured, Shelley Gillman (inset photo above left) wears a homemade New Year’s Eve hat, and Cindy Barber (inset photo above right) shows off her beaded snowflake craft.