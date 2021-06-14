'Lancers vs. The Law' softball game Thursday for scholarship fund, seniors take on deputies and troopers

Submitted photo and information.

Elba Central School is hosting "Softball Showdown: Lancers vs. The Law" this Thursday, June 17th, starting at 5 p.m.

The seniors will be playing a team of Genesee County Sheriffs deputies and NYS Troopers in a showcase game.

Just for fun, Undersheriff Brad Mazur and Deputy Ryan Young stopped out at the school today to take on some good-natured smack-talk from the Lancers.

The school is located at 57 S. Main St. in Elba.

All proceeds will benefit the ECS scholarship fund.

The game will take place on our softball field and tickets are available for $5 in our district office (or at the field).

Food from Chap's Elba Diner, Andy's Pizza, and Los Compadres food truck will be available for purchase as well.