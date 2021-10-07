Last free anti-rabies clinic of the year at Fairgrounds next week

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting the last FREE drive-thru anti-rabies immunization clinic of 2021 on Thursday, October 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia).

“Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease that can spread to people from pets if they are bitten and scratched by an infected animal with rabies,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “We encourage residents to take advantage of our last anti-rabies immunization clinic of 2021 and ensure their pets are protected against rabies.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per car maximum.

Face coverings are recommended and please follow all social distancing requirements.

To save you time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County Health Department: 585-344-2580 x.5555 or [email protected].