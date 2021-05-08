Last week's 'thrilling' Run for the Roses paid out $1.4 million at Batavia Downs and WROTB sites

By Tim Bojarski, for Western OTB/Batavia Downs​:

While it wasn’t quite as big as winning the lottery, there were smiles galore at the Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB) branch locations and Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel after last Saturday’s (May 1) Run for the Roses.

As has been the case so often since 1974 when the public benefit corporation began accepting Derby wagers, WROTB patrons crushed it at the windows, winning over $1.4 million dollars. Based on total handle from all WROTB simulcast locations including Batavia Bets.com (the corporation’s online wagering platform), that number reflects the amount of money paid out to bettors was 9 percent higher than the national average.

Three customers ended up being OTB’s biggest winners when they each cashed for $18,912 after all three wagered $48 on a $2 Superfecta box ticket on the winning combination of 7-8-9-14. Two other patrons wagered just one dollar and hit the Superfecta in exact order of 8-7-9-14 and won $9,456.

WROTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek said “It was a thrilling horse race and I’m happy so many of our customers were winners. We thank everyone who bet through a WROTB outlet for their patronage on racing’s biggest day.”

Todd Haight, director/GM of Live Racing at Batavia Downs added “I think we did a good job getting the word out that Medina Spirit was a major player in this year’s race. We also gave several reasons to wager against heavy Derby favorite Essential Quality and it appears several of our customers took that advice.”

It also appeared that those who came to bet in person heeded the advice about masks and social distancing as all locations reported business going off without a hitch.

“We appreciate everyone following COVID protocols and working with our staff to make the Derby as successful as it was,” Director of WROTB Branch Operations Sean Schiano said.