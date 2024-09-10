Lawley named in Business Insurance’s annual 'Best Places to Work'

Press Release:

Lawley, an independent family-owned insurance broker and employee benefits firm, has been named to Business Insurance's annual Best Places to Work in Insurance list, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

“This recognition represents the great teamwork that is needed to create our culture, where we share one voice and one vision,” says Lawley Principal, Bill Lawley, Jr. “We're so proud of our associates, our greatest asset, who work diligently to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

Established and headquartered in Buffalo for over 65 years, Lawley’s story has been one of steady, well-managed growth with deep community involvement. We protect assets and minimize risk to help our customers avoid financial hardship and understand that being a partner of choice is dependent upon all of us working together. Lawley’s core values – relationship building, respect & integrity, passion, accountability, and community partners – are in action each and every day collectively shaping our culture of inclusion.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies, and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, PA-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices, and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance Magazine and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

Lawley strives to be the partner of choice for customers, insurance carriers, and employees looking for long-term relationships built on a foundation of trust. This recognition signifies our efforts to actively and continuously work to build and grow a diverse and equitable team of associates who will strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients and the communities we serve.

"We are so proud of the commitment to teamwork and honored to create an environment where all can succeed across our footprint,” says Director of People Strategy and Recruitment, Kim Navagh.

"As we continue to expand across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and beyond, it's amazing to see the collaboration and shared focus on our core values and vision so that we can serve our clients in the best possible way," says Director of Operations, Reggie Dejean.