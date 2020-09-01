Le Roy Airport to get nearly $68K in FAA grant funds for taxiway improvements

Press release:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

In New York, there are 15 grants recipients, including one in Genesee County:

$67,888 for Le Roy Airport 5G-0 to seal taxiway pavement surface and joints at the privately owned, publicly accessible small-aircraft airport, located at 8267 E. Main Road, Le Roy.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.