Le Roy American Legion Auxiliary names 2025 Poppy Girl and first-ever Poppy Ambassadors

Press Release:

The Le Roy American Legion Auxiliary Unit 576, is pleased to announce Briar Eadie has been selected as the Poppy Girl for 2025.

Briar is the daughter of Benjamin and Andi (DeBellis) Eadie of Le Roy and the granddaughter of Ben and Maureen (Beany Zimmerman) Eadie of Le Roy and Ronald (Togo) and Cathy (Sipos) DeBellis of Lyndonville. Brair is 9 years old and a 2nd grader at Wolcott Street School in Le Roy.

Additionally, the Auxiliary is also excited to introduce, for the first time, the Poppy Ambassadors, Noah Ford and Elijah Ford. Noah is 9 years old and a 3rd grader at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Cheektowaga. Elijah is 12 years old and is in the 7th grade at John F Kennedy High School in Cheektowaga. Noah and Elijah are the sons of Rebecca (Feneran) Ford and grandsons of the late Richard (Dick) and Deborah Feneran of Le Roy.

Notably, Deborah previously served as Chairperson of the Auxiliary Annual Poppy program for years, and Dick was a proud Vietnam Veteran.

History of the Poppy

After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to fight for our country following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front line in World War I, to honor soldiers killed in battle.

Proceeds from the Poppy sales can only be used to benefit the mission to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

In Flanders Fields By John McCrae

In Flanders’ Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders’ Fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders’ Fields.

Members of the Auxiliary will have Poppies available Memorial Day Weekend at Tops and Save-A-Lot, and at the Memorial Day Parade or stop by the Legion at 53 West Main Street, Le Roy on Wednesdays or Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. Stop by and pick up a Poppy and if you can give a donation. If you would like to donate, please mail to American Legion Auxiliary, 53 West Main St, Le Roy.

Congratulations, Brair, Noah and Elijah!