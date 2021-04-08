Le Roy CSD again named one of the Best Communities for Music Education in the nation

Submitted photos and press release:

The NAMM Foundation has designated Le Roy Central School District as one of the 2021 Best Communities for Music Education in the country.

This national designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. Le Roy is one of 686 districts across the nation receiving the prestigious award in 2021.

Congratulations to the Le Roy music teachers, administrators, students, parents, and community leaders on this distinguished designation!

Le Roy has received this designation 15 out of the last 16 years and continues to thrive in providing music education through many opportunities throughout the district.

The program supports 300+ students in chorus and 200+ students in band throughout our district offering vocal and instrumental performance ensembles for students in grades 4-12 as well as a competitive marching band.

Annually, the program produces a sixth-grade musical and a Jr.-Sr. High musical. In the classroom, general music and a variety of Sr. High electives are also offered each year.

QUOTES

“Just being around people that share the same interest as you is comforting and creates a family! -- Aubrey Puccio, eighth grade

"Music releases tension and is fun! I like being with my friends and playing percussion with my siblings at home." -- Robert Dunn, fifth grade

"On behalf of the Board of Education and the entire Le Roy Central School District, we are all extremely proud to be recognized again as a 2021 Best Communities for Music Education. During this global pandemic, our music teachers provided their students with innovative and creative instructional opportunities for both in-person and virtually learning. This prestigious honor signifies the continued dedication and passion our teachers and students have each day to excel in music education. Congratulations to our administrators, teachers, students, parents, and community for setting high expectations in order to achieve this tremendous accomplishment!" -- Merritt Holly, Le Roy superintendent

“For me it is about finding my people in high school. It helped me find my circle of people that I wanted to spend my time with in high school. I think it is a wonderful thing to create music for an audience all together because we all want to be here and create something beautiful.” -- Catie Long, 12th grade

"Music is fun! It makes you more engaged with the school than you already are and you get to go on trips and make fun memories with your group." --Halie Hassell, sixth grade

"The families, teachers, staff, administration and Board of Education of Le Roy have always prioritized music education in our community. In this challenging school year, the music teachers have been able to make lemonade out of lemons mostly due to this support. This award illustrates the important role our community plays in what we teach on a daily basis! Thank you to the NAMM Foundation for this recognition and thank you to the Le Roy community for your continuous support!" -- Jessa Dechant, Le Roy Music Department chair

bit.ly/LRMusicBCME21

For more information visit the NAMM Foundation.