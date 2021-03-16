Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 16, 2021 - 1:40pm

Le Roy Dems seek candidates for two town council seats, one town justice seat

posted by Press Release in Le Roy Democratic Party, news.

From Nikki Calhoun, chair, Le Roy Democratic Party:

Have you ever thought about running for local office? We want to talk to you.

We don’t care about your resume — if you care about your community and believe in progress, we want to help you.

In 2020, the work of local elected officials was critical to the safety and well-being of millions of Americans. This work will continue on in 2021.

If you decide to run — especially in these uncertain times — rest assured that your local Democratic Party will be there for you.

Le Roy has two town council seats and one town justice seat open in November. 

You are qualified. Are you ready? Contact [email protected] for more information.

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button