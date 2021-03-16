Le Roy Dems seek candidates for two town council seats, one town justice seat

From Nikki Calhoun, chair, Le Roy Democratic Party:

Have you ever thought about running for local office? We want to talk to you.

We don’t care about your resume — if you care about your community and believe in progress, we want to help you.

In 2020, the work of local elected officials was critical to the safety and well-being of millions of Americans. This work will continue on in 2021.

If you decide to run — especially in these uncertain times — rest assured that your local Democratic Party will be there for you.

Le Roy has two town council seats and one town justice seat open in November.

You are qualified. Are you ready? Contact [email protected] for more information.