Le Roy High School student awarded QuestBridge scholarship

Press Release:

On December 1st QuestBridge announced the results of its 2021 National College Match, a national program that pairs high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. From a pool of over 16,500 applicants, from which QuestBridge chose 6,312 as finalists, QuestBridge's 45 college partners matched with 1,674 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to date for QuestBridge. We are ecstatic to announce that one of the 1,674 recipients was Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School's Emily Williams, who was awarded a full scholarship to Amherst College, one of the top liberal colleges in the country. Emily has accepted the offer and will attend majoring in Education Studies.

"Before I was introduced to QuestBridge, I wasn't even sure if college was a practical goal for me, but now it feels like all my hard work is finally paying off. I'm looking forward to getting the college experience without having to worry about the financial aspect." -Emily Williams, Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School Senior

"Emily has worked incredibly hard to put herself in the driver's seat to be selected for such a prestigious opportunity at one of the most selective schools in the entire country. She has demonstrated to our entire student body that if you take full advantage of every opportunity that is presented you can achieve great things. Emily has excelled in a variety of our advanced placement courses along with being a major contributor to our music program. I truly cannot think of a more deserving person to be chosen for the QuestBridge National College Match Program than Emily. She has made me along with our entire school community proud." -Austin Dwyer, Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School Counselor

"We are beyond proud for Emily to be awarded this incredible full scholarship to prestigious Amherst College. Emily's commitment to academic excellence coupled with a passion and immense talent in music and art has put her in a position to go toe to toe with top students in the country. Evidence of her success can be found all over our school from excelling in her AP courses to performing in our marching band and musical pit. Her top-notch character and work ethic go hand in hand with her compassion for others and kind heart. We are very excited for her and her family; this opportunity is truly life-changing, and we can't wait to see her soar in the next chapter of her life! I would like to thank QuestBridge for their commitment to college-bound students across the country." -Tim McArdle, Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School Principal

From QuestBridge:

Match Scholarship Recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college can be affordable. QuestBridge’s 45 college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Williams and exceptional research universities such as Duke, Princeton, Stanford, UChicago, and Yale. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.

This year’s Match Scholarship Recipients come from 49 states, as well as the territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Puerto Rico.

These outstanding high school seniors have an average unweighted GPA of 3.93, and 92% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Financially, 95% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 87% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. The majority of these new QuestBridge Scholars — 81% — are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States.

Since 2003, the QuestBridge National College Match has successfully connected over 10,500 students with full scholarships at college partners. These 2021 Match Scholarship Recipients become the first QuestBridge Scholars for the Class of 2026. Based on previous years, it is estimated that approximately 2,000 Finalists will be admitted to QuestBridge college partners later in the year through Early and Regular Decision processes.

About QuestBridge:

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career — QuestBridge aims to help talented, low-income students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.

https://www.questbridge.org/