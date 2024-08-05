Le Roy Historical Society to receive part of 2024 Preserve New York grant

Press Release:

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and the Preservation League of New York State are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Preserve New York grant. The Preservation League’s independent panel selected 21 applicants in 17 New York counties to receive support totaling $262,041.

Each grant supports important arts and cultural initiatives, as well as economic development related to New York State arts and cultural heritage. This year’s grant recipients are:

Albany County: The Pine Hollow Arboretum

Chautauqua County: Jamestown Renaissance Corporation

Columbia County: Stuyvesant Landing Historic District Subcommittee, Town of Stuyvesant

Dutchess County: Innisfree Foundation

Erie County: Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission

Erie County: Black Rock Historical Society

Essex County: Town of Jay

Genesee County: Le Roy Historical Society

Herkimer County: Village of West Winfield

Kings County: Prospect Lefferts Gardens Heritage Council Inc.

Nassau County: Roslyn Landmark Society

Nassau County: Old Westbury Gardens Inc.

New York County: South East Area Coalition

Ontario County: Town of Phelps

Ontario County: Village of Victor

Otsego County: The Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, Inc.

Rensselaer County: Rensselaer County Historical Society

Suffolk County: East Hampton Historical Farm Museum

Suffolk County: East Hampton Historical Society

Warren County: Historical Society of the Town of Chester

Wyoming County: Silver Lake Institute

“The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is delighted to have partnered once again with the Preservation League of New York State to support preservation projects on Long Island. These awards prepare our stewards to professionally assess the needs of future renovation and restoration of their historic sites, thus saving them as educational tools for future generations,” said Kathryn M. Curran, Executive Director of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation.

Preserve New York is a regrant partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League of NYS, made possible with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation has generously provided additional funds to support nonprofit projects in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

“This year’s Preserve New York grant cycle was one of the most competitive in the program’s history,” said Jay DiLorenzo, President of the Preservation League of NYS. “The 19 projects funded truly rose to the top and represent a great cross-section of historic resources found across the state.”

“The breadth of these projects across our state will safeguard the rich and diverse history of New York for generations to come,” said Mara Manus, Executive Director of NYSCA. “We applaud the Preservation League of New York State for this critical preservation program. From all of us at NYSCA, a hearty congratulations to the grantees and our gratitude for the essential work you do.”