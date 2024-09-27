Le Roy officers save driver's life during medical emergency, giving family chance to be with him at end

Press Release:

The LeRoy Police Department would like to commend Officer Smith and Matthew Nielson for their actions during a recent emergency call, which ultimately provided a critical window of time for a driver experiencing a medical emergency to spend precious final moments with his family.

On August 23 at approximately 10:40 a.m., Officer Terrez Smith and Matthew Nielson responded to a report of a car accident on State Route 19 near North Road in the Town of LeRoy.

The scene revealed a vehicle that had gone off the road, and the driver, a 79-year-old male, was found unresponsive inside.

Quickly realizing that the situation was more than just an accident, Officer Smith and Nielson conducted a swift assessment and determined the driver was experiencing a severe medical event.

Demonstrating exceptional training and composure, Officer Smith and Nielson administered first aid, performed CPR, and utilized their department-issued Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to stabilize the individual. These immediate actions successfully revived the driver, who regained a pulse and began to show signs of life.

The driver was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by LeRoy EMS for continued medical treatment. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical team and the immediate care provided by Officer Smith and Nielson, the driver passed away nearly a week later. Crucially, the life-saving measures taken at the scene afforded the driver the valuable opportunity to be with his family, who remained by his side during his final days.

The quick response exhibited by Officer Smith and Nielson exemplifies the highest standard of service and dedication. While the outcome is deeply saddening, we take comfort in knowing that his actions allowed the family to have a meaningful time together during these difficult days.

Our condolences go out to the driver's family and loved ones. Officer Smith and Nielson’s swift intervention underline the importance of the continuous training and preparedness of our first responders.