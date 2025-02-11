 Skip to main content

Le Roy Republican endorsements announced for local candidates

By Press Release

Press Release:

At our Republican endorsement meeting on Tuesday February 2 the following candidates were endorsed after a vote under the by-laws of our committee.

  • Bill Fox Sr. a Conservative incumbent who asked for Republican endorsement for Town Board
  • Dave Paddock a Republican incumbent for Town Board 
  • Emily McNamara a Republican for Town Justice

Shelley Stein, the incumbent Republican legislator did not receive the votes to move forward with an endorsement.

We have a facebook page for news and updates

All inquiries can be made to the Chairman at leroyrepublicans@gmail.com.

