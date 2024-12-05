Le Roy Republican Party seeks candidates for 2025 election season

Press Release:

The Republican Party of Le Roy is now holding regular monthly meetings. We are actively seeking candidates for the 2025 Fall Election Season. The following positions will be up for election in 2025:

County Legislator

Town Justice

Town Board (2)

Republicans are also needed on the committee level, to help grow the party and assist local candidates in the election process. Please come join us.

We have a facebook page for news and updates https://www.facebook.com/groups/527076802990956. All inquiries can be made to the Chairman at leroyrepublicans@gmail.com.