Le Roy resident honored by American Legion Auxiliary Botts-Fiorito

Press Release:

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Botts-Fiorito Unit 576 proudly presented the American Legion Auxiliary Youth Good Deed Award to Le Roy resident and high school senior Sundae Duyssen.

Duyssen is known locally for her charitable work, including a highly successful toy drive for Golisano Children’s Hospital, along with fundraisers and other support for the Le Roy Village Green, Genesee County Animal Shelter, LeRoy Food Pantry and the Salvation Army.

An advocate for inclusivity, Duyssen recently wrote a children’s book titled, “Willow’s Wheel Life”.

Good Deed Award winners must be nominated by American Legion Auxiliary members and demonstrate a leadership role in community service. The National Committee for Children and Youth of the American Legion Auxiliary reviews nominations and issues a certificate to those who qualify.