Le Roy resident's wish to visit her family, childhood friend comes true, thanks to Senior Wishes

Press Release:

Debra Shettler of Leroy was recently granted her wish to visit family and her childhood friend in Michigan. She had not seen her sister since 1989 and her childhood friend since the 6th grade.

She has been wanting to visit them for many, many years. They thoroughly enjoyed the time they spent together reconnecting and getting to know nieces, nephews and cousins she had never met.

Senior Wishes’ grants wishes to lower income seniors living independently and to those living in care facilities in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties. Wishes have included attending sporting and cultural events, visiting a loved one not seen in years, and re-engaging a senior in a hobby. Requests for needs are also considered.

Wish recipients must be 65+ and a resident of Western New York with an annual income under $38,000 for a household of one or under $44,000 for a household of two. Permanent residents of care facilities are exempt from the income qualification.

Founded by the United Church Home Society, Senior Wishes strives to bring special moments to seniors across WNY and allow them to feel seen, important and not forgotten.