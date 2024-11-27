Le Roy Rotary Club announces holiday cash raffle to support community initiatives

Press Release:

It is the Rotary International vision statement that perhaps says it best “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

Rotarians are a collection of people of action, and we share a strong sense of purpose. For several generations Rotarians have risen to meet the needs of their community and the world. Driven by that sense of purpose that the Rotary Club of Le Roy regularly holds community fundraising events.

This fall the club has decided to organize a Holiday Cash Raffle in lieu of the traditional Appliance Raffle.

The tickets for the cash raffle are $10 each and are available at the Tompkins Community Bank in Le Roy, Five Star Bank in Le Roy, made. Salon, from any Le Roy Rotarian and online through the club’s Facebook Page.

There are four cash prizes worth a total of $3,000, the top prize being $1,500. Winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. on December 7 and contacted by phone.

Proceeds from the cash raffle will be used to support funding requests from various community organizations and events. Past recipients include the Le Roy Central School Music Program, Joy Project, Le Roy Winter Fest and several local Youth Sports organizations.

The Rotary Club of Le Roy takes pride in its funding over $25,000 in Milne Scholarships, awarded to local seniors annually.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting our community can make contributions by mailing a check to the Rotary Club of Le Roy, Attention: Holiday Cash Raffle, PO Box 141, Le Roy. Any questions can be directed to Scott McCumiskey at: scottmccumiskey.com or (585)993-1875.