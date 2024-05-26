Le Roy senior among Arc GLOW Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship winners

Press Release:

The $1,000 scholarship award winners — Katrelle Grover, Emma Millar, Claire Zehler, and Corina Dunn — are planning to pursue careers related to healthcare or working with people with disabilities.

Genesee County Winner:

Corina Dunn

Corina Dunn, a student at Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School hailing from Le Roy, plans to go to SUNY Geneseo for early childhood/special education.

“I have always wanted to be an early childhood teacher, but after working with other students who have disabilities through my high school career has made me realize I want to be dual certified in special education as well,” Dunn said. “I believe that the first years of a child’s life are the most important, and I want to ensure that children with disabilities are welcomed, accepted, and have the basic blocks to succeed in their futures.”

Dunn keeps busy inside and outside of school. Not only does she work as a cashier and customer service lead for Tops Friendly Markets, but she’s the vice president of her school’s National Honor Society and volunteers for the Le Roy Youth Soccer Association.

Dunn is active in Le Roy’s music council, student council, marching band, jazz band, musical pit orchestra, math team, success, basketball, track, and Unified Bowling.