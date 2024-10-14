Le Roy Town and Country Garden Club celebrates founding member Janet Fitch’s 105th birthday

Press Release:

The Le Roy Town and Country Garden Club proudly celebrated a momentous occasion on October 9 as they honored founding member Janet Fitch on her remarkable upcoming 105th birthday. Surrounded by friends and fellow garden club members, Janet was greeted with heartfelt wishes, a beautifully decorated cupcake, and a vibrant bouquet of flowers.

Janet Fitch has been a cornerstone of the Le Roy Town and Country Garden Club since its inception in 1954. Members expressed their gratitude for her guidance and passion for environmental stewardship. Her passion for gardening and her commitment to nurturing both plants and relationships have left a lasting impression on all who have had the privilege to know her.

For more information about the Le Roy Town and Country Garden Club and upcoming events, please contact LeRoyNYGardenClub@gmail.com.