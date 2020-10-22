Le Roy woman accepts plea deal for illegally getting nearly $3K in SNAP benefits

From the Genesee County Department of Social Services:

Jillian Hupp, 30, of Le Roy, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in Batavia Town Court on Tuesday, Oct. 20, after pleading guilty to one count of petit larceny.

An investigation by the Genesee County Department of Social Services allegedly revealed that Hupp failed to report that the father of her children was also residing in the home, and she failed to report his wages. Hupp subsequently received $2,776 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) she was not entitled to.

She was originally charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny four counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Hupp accepted a plea deal to the reduced charge of petit larceny and was sentenced to the one-year conditional discharge, was also disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year and has made full restitution to the Genesee County Department of Social Services.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of Welfare Craud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigation unit at (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417 or 6541.