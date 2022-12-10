Leadership Genesee announces 2022 graduates

Press release:

Leadership Genesee presented awards honoring the 19 members of the Class of 2022 at the Annual Graduation Celebration at Terry Hills on December 1.

The class includes members from the private sector including M&T Bank, Genesee Patrons Cooperative Insurance Co., Clark Patterson Lee, RRH United Memorial Hospital, Alleghany Farm Services, Liberty Pumps, Tompkins Financial, Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, Freed, Maxick CPAs, P.C., and Warrior House of WNY. Also included from the public sector were members from Genesee County Department of Social Services, Highway and Health Departments, Genesee County Economic Development Center, BEST Center GCC, City of Batavia and Richmond Memorial Library.

Leadership Genesee Director Peggy Marone shared at graduation, “What I think about this class and why I love LG is that after everything this world has been through, you have shown the greatness of the human spirit, the best of yourselves and each other. Leadership Genesee is the unique opportunity and platform to practice and experiment with various subject matters, it’s a community education that encourages open dialogue where information builds on what came before, creating a new universe of community knowledge and the possibilities that could be. It’s a place where the fears from 11 months ago have become the collective confidence of LG 2022.”

The Class of 2023 is forming and will begin their journey in January. Leadership Genesee is a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. For more information about Leadership Genesee, please visit our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/leadership-genesee.

Photo by Laurie Pfaff, class of 2009 First row: Steph Parmenter, Christina Fetzer, Becky Prefontaine, Felicia Cecere, Stephanie Merkley; second row: Sheri Faggiano, Susan Zeliff, Justin Gerace, Wesley Bedford, Penny Kennett; third row: Angelina Miconi, Jennifer Sweet, Christopher Camp, Jennifer Wakefield, Patrick Carr, Kaitlyn Pettine, Jeremy DeLyser, Nicholas Sperrazza, Jessica Zaremski