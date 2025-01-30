Leadership Genesee announces Class of 2025

Press Release:

Leadership Genesee welcomed 30 individuals from all walks of life representing our community’s public and private organizations, on January 22 and 23 for the 2-day Opening Retreat.

Leadership Genesee Director Peggy Marone said, “We believe it takes people from all walks of life and opinions to lead our county. Our future generations deserve a community with people who care about it, are knowledgeable, able to listen to each other and respect the difference of opinions about all sides of an issue.”

She continues, “There is a lot going on in our world, we must have leaders who embrace inclusion, listen generously and understand we all have opinions and that’s what makes a community great. This kind of respect is missing in many conversations, it’s up to each of us to bring that respect back to our relationships.”

First time organizations include Gateway Home, Oak Orchard Community Health Center, Council Rock Wealth Advisory Group-Ameriprise, Crossroads House, Coordinated Care Services Inc./Wyoming County Mental Health and SMG-Batavia, LLC (The Daily News, Livingston County News). The class represents a broad cross-section of the community, including education, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, service industry, not for profits and the public sector.

The retreat was sponsored by Leadership Genesee Alumni, hosted by Grace Baptist Church and was facilitated by Skip Helfrich of Human Energies. Leadership Genesee is a program of CCE Genesee County, an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

For more information, visit LG’s website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/leadership-genesee; “like” LG on Facebook at www.facebook.com/leadershipgenesee; or contact Director Peggy Marone at 585-343-3040, ext. 118 or mem77@cornell.edu. Up next for the Class of 2025: Our Business, Our Economics on February 26.