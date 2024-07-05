Leadership Genesee explores Genesee County’s health

Press Release:

How well a community is doing in terms of healthcare and human service is not something we generally think about, but maybe it should be. The decisions healthcare professionals make regarding services that are offered are made with all of us in mind.

How many patients is each physician seeing? How far do people need to drive to receive a specialized service and can that service be provided closer to home? What are the trends in health and safety and what precautions can the professionals provide to help mitigate misinformation and fear, but most of all, help when it’s needed.

Raising the awareness of present healthcare and human service issues and related services available in Genesee County is the goal of Leadership Genesee Community Health Report Day, which took place on Wednesday June 26. In an eight-hour day, through presentations, activities and site visits, class members became aware of more than 20 organizations, their purpose and who they serve.

Dr. Dan Ireland LG ’06, President/ Chief Operating Officer, Fingerlakes Rural Hospitals at RRH and Paul Pettit LG ‘15, Public Health Director, Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments presented information regarding the current state of healthcare and public health in our nation as well as our local community.

Topics included financial recovery from the pandemic, recruitment status of medical personnel, the opening of a new medical campus, public safety of our water and sewage supply, and inspection of public restaurants. Learning the health factors that all states use to collect data and how Genesee County compares to the state and national average, provides professionals with a roadmap of issues most important to address.

Members of the class experienced disability and sensitivity awareness from members of Independent Living of the Genesee Region. They also learned the difference between social isolation and loneliness, especially in our older population, from representatives of the Office for the Aging. The group visited several human service agencies in Genesee County as well as touring the new YWCA/ RRH UMMC Healthy Living Campus.

UConnectCare presented “Hidden Mischief” a prevention training to find more than 65 instances of drug reference and paraphernalia hidden in a mock bedroom. The group was astonished when they could only find about half of the hiding places. In a busy agenda, it’s always good to provide a break to re-energize, Holly Sharpe LG ’04, Sharpe Training LLC provided the group with chair exercises that can be done anywhere.

June’s session was hosted by Mercy Flight EMS and GLOW YMCA. Lunch was sponsored by Mercy Flight EMS. A sentiment shared was Leadership Genesee is an opportunity to connect with individuals from the community who have a desire to be informed about the programs and services offered in Genesee County and join in future collaborations.

With a mission of “Exploring the Community & Encouraging the Leader Within,” Leadership Genesee is a yearlong program designed to raise awareness of the needs and challenges that affect Genesee County and to enhance individual leadership skills with a focus on giving back to the community. Leadership Genesee is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2025.

Leadership Genesee is a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. For more information, visit LG’s website at genesee.cce.cornell.edu/leadership-genesee; “like” LG on Facebook at www.facebook.com/leadershipgenesee; or contact Program Director Peggy Marone at (585) 343-3040, ext. 118 or mem77@cornell.edu.