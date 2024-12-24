Leadership Genesee honors class of 2024 at annual graduation celebration

Press Release:

Leadership Genesee presented awards honoring the 27 members of the Class of 2024 at the Annual Graduation Celebration at Terry Hills on December 5.

Class members from the private sector include Alleghany Farm Services, CPL, DelPlato Casey Law Firm, Genesee Patrons Cooperative Insurance, Lawley, Liberty Pumps, and Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union Also included from the public sector were members from City of Batavia, Genesee Community College, Genesee County IT Department, Social Services, Health Department, Mental Health, Office for the Aging, Probation, GV BOCES Early College High School, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Genesee County Economic Development Center, Oakfield Betterment Committee, Town of Alexander, Town of Batavia, Go Art!, LeRoy Ambulance Service, Inc, UConnectCare (GCASA) and WNY Rural Area Health Education Center.

Leadership Genesee Director Peggy Marone shared at graduation, “Every class who have spent a year learning about our community as well as themselves, have taught me something. A leader should never stop looking within themselves to assess how they’re doing as a leader and when something needs to be addressed, change direction and work to improve.”

Leadership Genesee is a year-long community education committed to exploring Genesee County and encouraging the leader within all of us. Our goal is to provide well-prepared servant leaders for Genesee County ready to accept responsibility for our community’s shared concerns.

One participant said they felt the experience strengthened their commitment to personal development and to serving others by making meaningful contributions to our community.

Class speakers Jill Mapes and David Bell shared, “We are heartened knowing that those in this room will not hesitate to continue positive impacts outside of this room, to help a ripple of intention become a wave of compassionate change. More than anything else, we believe that this is what makes each and every one of us “leaders.”

The Class of 2025 will begin their journey in January, LG’s Silver Anniversary.

Leadership Genesee is a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. For more information about Leadership Genesee, please visit our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/leadership-genesee.