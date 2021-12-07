Local Matters

December 7, 2021 - 10:48am

Leaf collection ends in city, yard waste station closing this week

posted by Press Release in yard waste station, batavia, news.

Press release:

Leaf collection has ended for the year.   Any resident that has leaves or other yard waste may utilize the Yard Waste Station (M-Sat 11 AM – 5 PM) through this week.   The Yard Waste Station will CLOSE for the season on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station:

  • Tree stumps, building materials, rock, fill (soil and stone) other debris.  Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans…etc.), as this material cannot be processed.

Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.

