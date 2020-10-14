Legacy Insurance Group to host Grand Opening & Open House in Batavia Oct. 20

Press release:

Legacy Insurance Group will be having a Grand Opening & Open House at their new office location 212 E. Main St., Batavia, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 20th.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 o'clock. Social distancing and masks required.

Legacy Insurance will be a local resource for Medicare Advantage plans through UnitedHealthcare, as well as several life insurance options, and can help with navigating health insurance choices on the NYS of Health Marketplace. As of now, due to offsite events and individual appointments, hours will be by appointment or by chance.

Agent Diana M. Wagner resides in Stafford with her husband, Ron, and two of her three children, Bobby and Rachel.

She greatly enjoys the relationship that she builds with her clients, being a local point of contact, and being a resource in the community.

Most Fridays during market season, Wagner can be found with a Medicare information table set up at the Genesee Country Farmer's Market. She is also on hand at local retailers such as Walgreens and Tops, as well as senior residences like 400 Towers, and various other venues to bring Medicare information and answer questions.

Please stop by to enjoy some cider, donuts and coffee!