Legendary voice of Mötley Crüe -- Vince Neil -- added to Downs' concert lineup, tickets go on sale today at noon

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is pleased to announce that Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Mötley Crüe, has been added to the Rockin’ the Downs Concert Series and will perform on Friday, June 18th.

An accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist, his unmistakable voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of a generation including “Wild Side," “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Same Ol’ Situation,” and many others.

Tickets are already on sale for all other Rockin’ the Downs Concerts, tickets for Vince Neil will go on sale today, May 3rd at noon at www.BataviaConcerts.com.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop located in the lobby ONLY on concert days if any tickets remain unsold on concert date.

Due to limited capacity, concert attendees MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. A limit of four tickets purchased per person will be enforced.

As per guidance from New York State, capacity for all concerts at this time will be 2,500 ticket holders but more tickets will be added if capacity increases. All concert goers MUST show proof of:

a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of show time;

OR

a negative Antigen COVID-19 test within six hours of show time;

OR

must show proof of completed immunization (14 days since final vaccination prior to event date).

There will be a Rapid Antigen test site in the parking lot the day of the concerts in order to allow ticket holders to get a rapid test on event dates.

It his highly recommended that concer goers get a vaccine or test prior to concert date in order to avoid any wait times on the day of the show. Concertgoers are responsible for scheduling and paying for any tests.

As per New York State Regulations, pairs of seats will be 6 feet apart and masks must be worn unless a person is seated and eating or drinking.

If between now and the concert date the regulations change, then Batavia Downs will adopt any modifications. Ticket holders are encouraged to visit www.bataviadownsgaming.com or their social media pages to stay up to date on any new information.