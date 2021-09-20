Local Matters

September 20, 2021 - 11:35am

Lei Ti Campground raises more than $7K for veterans group

posted by Press Release in Lei Ti Campground, Bethany, news.

Press release:

This past Labor Day weekend Lei Ti Campground, in Bethany,  held it's 29th Annual Labor Day Charity Auction benefitting One Soldier at a Time.

This weekend, the group presented a check in the amount of $7,900 to their Founder and President Lauren Coe.

Pictured from left to right are CSA members Sandy & Gerry Sekuterski, Bob McVea, and Val Rosehart followed by Lauren Coe, Founder and President of One Soldier at a Time, and Sheila Hollwedel, Campground Owner.

