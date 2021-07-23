LeRoy Democratic Committee announces 2021 candidates for Nov. 2 General Election

After a large turnout at their caucus Tuesday evening, the Le Roy Democrats have chosen their candidates for the Nov. 2 General Election.

Robert Fussel Jr. is a teacher at Attica Correctional Facility. Together with his wife, Stacey, they have raised their two daughters here in Le Roy.

“I am running because I believe in doing the rightthing regardless of what others may think or say about you personally,'' Fussell said after receiving the nomination for Town Board candidate.

Sara Krzemien is a full-time student and mom of two girls as well. She is also running for the Le Roy Town Board.

“I am ready to be that fresh voice at the council table," Krzemien said. "We can have progressive ideas without compromising our small town feel. It’s why many of us have chosen to live here.”

Both candidates are seeking to build a stronger community and allow for more transparent local governing.

Nominated for Town Justice is Carol DiFrancisco, who recently retired from Le Roy High School after teaching there 35 years.

“You have to listen and be fair," DiFrancisco said. "You can’t be partial. I believe that from my experience as a mother, a teacher and as a member of this community, I have the ability to make tough and fair decisions. I am honored to be your candidate.”

There are two seats open for town board and one position for town justice.