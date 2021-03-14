LeRoy Youth Softball gets $3.7K grant from Blood Foundation

Press release:

The operation of youth sports in the LeRoy community will never be more important than in the coming months. Today LeRoy Youth Softball's Board of Directors announce that it is getting a grant for $3,700 from the Victor L. Blood and Maudaline L. Blood Charitable Foundation to support youth athletics in the community of LeRoy.

Youth softball in Le Roy has been steadfast for decades, in the local community.

Officially incorporating in 2020 as a 501(c)(3), it has seen a resurgence benefitting from the outpouring of community support including: sponsors, parents, board members and coaches. The Blood Foundation recognizing the significance of youth sports in Le Roy, can be added to list of vital contributors.

The Blood Foundation, as it is commonly known, was created on April 14, 1989 through the generosity of Vic Blood, a prominent businessman from LeRoy. He envisioned a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the residents of the Town and Village of LeRoy. Vic Blood passed on in 1996, but his legacy lives on through the work of the Blood Foundation.

Last summer, LeRoy Youth Softball was able to safely conduct several months of skills, drills and inter-squad scrimmaging. This winter the program has been holding safe indoor clinics for girls who meet the 8U up to 16U criteria. The 2021 season is quickly approaching, LeRoy Youth Softball will have five teams safely competing in the GLOW Academy League this summer.

The future of youth softball in Le Roy is bright. The contributions from the Blood Foundation will assist with the building of club storage shed to house the equipment needed to support the 70 some girls who will play this summer.

The LeRoy Youth Softball players, coaches and Board of Directors would like to say THANK YOU to the Blood Foundation for its generous contribution.