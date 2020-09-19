September 19, 2020 - 2:59pm
LeRoyans hold candlelight vigil tonight in honor of SCJ Ruth Bader Ginsburg
posted by Press Release in Le Roy, news, ruth bader ginsberg, gender equity, women's rights, LGTBQ.
From Anna Sorensen:
I am organizing a Ruth Bader Ginsburg candlelight vigil tonight at 8 o'clock at Le Roy Village Hall, located at 3 W. Main St. We will be meeting by the women's suffrage post.
Wear black, wear a mask, and bring a candle. Parking may be an issue. Please consider walking if possible!