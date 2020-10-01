LeRoyans pull together to raise funds to buy new outerwear for kids at Wolcott school

From Martha Bailey:

The Women of the Moose in Le Roy, held their pig roast and chicken BBQ event in August. The proceeds were used to buy new outerwear for K-6 students at Le Roy's Wolcott Street School. The items were delivered Wednesday.

The Women of the Moose are proud to make a difference and help our children. We would like to extend our thanks to the community for coming out and supporting our event. Due to COVID-19, it was a drive-thru event, but we made the best of it.

We would also like to recognize the Men of the Moose for their help and support as well.

The outerwear will be distributed to those in need by the school counselors and nurse. If a family is struggling and could use some help with winter wear, they should contact the school.

Photo, from left, Catherine Campbell, Martha Bailey, Wolcott Street School Assistant Principal Jamie Clark, and Shelly Nichols.

Photo courtesy of Martha Bailey.