Liberty Square Apartment now accepting applications from qualified veterans

Press release:

Applications are now being accepted with anticipated move-in capability for December 1 for Liberty Square Apartments on East Main Street, Batavia.

Liberty Square is a 28-unit program located at 554 East Main Street, Batavia, NY, that will serve homeless or unstably housed Veterans with disabilities in a Permanent Supportive Housing environment. The 28 units are integrated into a 55-unit, general occupancy community, being developed in partnership with Home Leasing, LLC. The project consists of a 4-story, fully accessible building with a secure entry system, a welcoming community room, discrete staff offices, to include specific space for Eagle Star Housing staff, in-door bike storage, laundry facilities, fitness center, available laptops, raised garden beds, a fenced playground and on-site parking.

Liberty Square Apartments includes a fully equipped kitchen with a range, refrigerator, microwave, wall-mounted TV, local TV channels with cable available, and in-unit storage. Heat, air conditioning, hot water, trash removal, and electricity are all included in the rent, and on-site laundry facilities are available at no cost to the tenant. Off-street parking is available. Tenants have access to a community room, bike storage, exercise equipment, and a computer lab. There are eight studio apartments and 20 one-bedroom apartments available. Tenant pays 30% of their income as rent and a stipend covers the rest. No security deposit is required.

To qualify, you must have served in the military, be in a housing crisis and have an identified disability or case management need.

You must meet eligibility and income requirements associated with the Low-Income Housing Tax credit program. Staff will aid in completing a housing application to make this determination.

Eagle Star Housing, Inc. manages supportive Housing Units under the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

Applications for the Supportive Housing apartments are available at the Eagle Star Housing website:

www.eaglestarhousing.com/supportive-apartment-programs/.

Questions can be directed to Erin Corcoran, Vice President of Clinical Operations at [email protected] or 585-360-7931.

Supportive Services Provided: