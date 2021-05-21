Lifelong Batavian honored by Consulting Magazine with Women in Technology, Excellence in Innovation award

Submitted photo and press release:

Emily Underhill-Carlson, a graduate of Alexander High School and lifelong Batavia resident, was honored by Consulting Magazine on Thursday, May 20 as an award winner for Women in Technology, Excellence in Innovation.

Underhill-Carlson serves as the VP of Technology for Divurgent a healthcare consulting firm based in Virginia Beach, Va.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, she led the creation of TOBIAS, Divurgent’s first AI chatbot.

It enables real-time chat, screen sharing, and video support, which helped clients respond to the coronavirus pandemic in an efficient, economical way, often leading to a 30- to 50-percent reduction in response costs.

As the world has responded to the COVID-19 crisis, the use of technology has been and will continue to be a lifeline for clinicians.

Telehealth has grown rapidly out of necessity and has changed the way healthcare is delivered.