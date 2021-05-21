Local Matters

May 21, 2021 - 3:46pm

Lifelong Batavian honored by Consulting Magazine with Women in Technology, Excellence in Innovation award

posted by Press Release in Milestones, alexander, batavia, Consulting Magazine, Women in Technology, Excellence in Innovation.

Submitted photo and press release:

Emily Underhill-Carlson, a graduate of Alexander High School and lifelong Batavia resident, was honored by Consulting Magazine on Thursday, May 20 as an award winner for Women in Technology, Excellence in Innovation.

Underhill-Carlson serves as the VP of Technology for Divurgent a healthcare consulting firm based in Virginia Beach, Va.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, she led the creation of TOBIAS, Divurgent’s first AI chatbot.

It enables real-time chat, screen sharing, and video support, which helped clients respond to the coronavirus pandemic in an efficient, economical way, often leading to a 30- to 50-percent reduction in response costs.

As the world has responded to the COVID-19 crisis, the use of technology has been and will continue to be a lifeline for clinicians.

Telehealth has grown rapidly out of necessity and has changed the way healthcare is delivered. 

